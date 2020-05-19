Saudi Arabia reports 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 57,345.

Assistant Minister of Health and Official Spokesman of the Ministry of Health Dr.

Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, saying that of the total 28,277 cases are active cases receiving medical care, with the exception of 237 cases receiving intensive care.

The number of the new recoveries is 3,026, bringing the total number of recoverees to 28,748, Dr. Al-Abdulaali said, adding that the number of the new deaths is 8, bringing the total death toll to 320.