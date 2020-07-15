Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Saudi Arabia has reported 2,671 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of infections to 240,474, including 55,101 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 2,221 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, according to the Ministry of Health.

As many as 5,488 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 183,048, the ministry said, adding that 42 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 2,325.