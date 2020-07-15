UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Reports 2,671 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 More Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Saudi Arabia has reported 2,671 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of infections to 240,474, including 55,101 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 2,221 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, according to the Ministry of Health.

As many as 5,488 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 183,048, the ministry said, adding that 42 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 2,325.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

50 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to roll ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed expresses optimism about recorded ..

2 hours ago

Legal action underway against unapproved housing c ..

17 minutes ago

Ejaz appeals masses to celebrate Eid with simplici ..

17 minutes ago

German Police Find 31 Illegal Migrants in Refriger ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.