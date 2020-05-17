Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the Kingdom to 54,752.

Assistant Minister of Health and Official Spokesman of the Ministry of Health Dr.

Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, saying that of the total 28,718 cases are active cases receiving medical care, and their health condition is mostly stable; with the exception of 202 cases receiving intensive care.

The number of new recoveries is 2,056, taking the tally of total recoveries to 25,722 cases. The number of new deaths is 10, bringing the total deaths to 312 cases, he added.