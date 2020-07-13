Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health today confirmed 2,852 new cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 235,111, including 63,026 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 2,235 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted the ministry as saying.

As many as 2,704 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 169,842, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 20 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,243.