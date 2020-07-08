UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 3,036 New Coronavirus Cases, 42 More Deaths

Wed 08th July 2020 | 09:45 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, 42 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) Saudi Ministry of Health has announced 3,036 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Kingdom, taking the tally to 220,144, including 60,035 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 2,263 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, the ministry said in a statement run by the state news agency, SPA.

As many as 3,211 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 158,050, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 42 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 2,059.

More Stories From Middle East

