Saudi Arabia Reports 3,045 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health said in a statement today that 3,045 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 have been reported in the country, bringing the total number to 101914 cases, including 28385 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1564 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. As many as 1026 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 72,817.

