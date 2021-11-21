Saudi Arabia reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries and one related death during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Ministry of Health as saying.

"The ministry said that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 549,443 and the total recoveries at 538,542, while fatalities rose to 8,823," SPA added.