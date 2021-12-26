UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Reports 325 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 325 new COVID-19 cases, 117 recoveries and one related death during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The news agency has quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 552,406 and the total recoveries at 540,744, while fatalities rose to 8,870.

