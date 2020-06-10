Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health said in a statement today that 3,288 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number to 108,571 cases, including 31,449 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,686 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

As many as 1,815 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 76,339.

"The new confirmed cases include 52% Saudi citizens and 48% non-Saudi residents. The females represent 32% of the cases, while the males represent 68%. Only 5% of the reported cases are older persons, 11% are children and 84% are adults," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Health also said that 37 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 783.