Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronavirus

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) Saudi Arabia today reported 3,366 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the total to 123,308, according to the Saudi Ministry of Health.

There are 39,828 active cases undergoing treatment, said the ministry, adding that the number of recoveries reached 1519 to make the toll 82,548.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of 1089, Jeddah 527, Makkah 310, Dammam 227, Madinah 191, Khobar 163, Qatif 114, Hafouf 91, Taif 57 and the remainder took place, across the Kingdom.