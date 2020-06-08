UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Reports 3,369 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 More Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 09:45 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia said that 3,369 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were reported today in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 105,283 cases, including 30,013 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,632 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. As many as 1,707 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 74,524.

The Ministry of Health also said that 34 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 746.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

Married couple share German ambassador role

11 minutes ago

US Bans Former Guatemala Official, Family From Ent ..

11 minutes ago

Italy's Lega Party Calls For Early Parliamentary E ..

11 minutes ago

Kuwait's Daily COVID-19 Rate Shows Downward Trend ..

11 minutes ago

Wall Street continues rally as trading opens, Dow ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.