Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia said that 3,369 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were reported today in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 105,283 cases, including 30,013 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,632 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. As many as 1,707 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 74,524.

The Ministry of Health also said that 34 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 746.