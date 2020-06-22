UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 3,379 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:30 AM

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Saudi Arabia today announced 3,379 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 157,612 cases, including 55,215 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 2,027 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

As many as 2,213 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 101,130, according to Assistant Minister of Health and Spokesperson of the Health Ministry Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali.

