Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced Thursday that 3,733 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 116,021 cases, including 35,145 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,738 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. As many as 2,065 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 80,019, added the ministry in a statement today.