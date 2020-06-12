UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Reports 3,733 New Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced Thursday that 3,733 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 116,021 cases, including 35,145 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,738 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. As many as 2,065 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 80,019, added the ministry in a statement today.

Related Topics

Saudi

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

6 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

21 minutes ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

21 minutes ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

2 hours ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.