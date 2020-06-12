UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Reports 3,921 New Cases Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced today that the tally of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, rose to 119,943 cases as 3,921 new confirmed cases were reported.

There are 38,020 active cases undergoing treatment, and are generally reassuring, it added. Critical cases toll stood at 1,820 against 1010 new recoveries, raising the total of recoveries to 81,029.

Related Topics

Saudi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

59 seconds ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

46 minutes ago

Infinix Partners up with Daraz to bring Exclusive ..

2 hours ago

1266 coronavirus patients recovered in Rawalpindi

21 minutes ago

People largely hail relief budget announced for 20 ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.