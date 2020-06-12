Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced today that the tally of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, rose to 119,943 cases as 3,921 new confirmed cases were reported.

There are 38,020 active cases undergoing treatment, and are generally reassuring, it added. Critical cases toll stood at 1,820 against 1010 new recoveries, raising the total of recoveries to 81,029.