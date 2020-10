RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2020) Saudi Arabia reported 398 new COVID-19 cases, as related deaths rose by 20 over the past 24 hours, the Saudi Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll now stands at 5,383 as confirmed cases hit 346,880, according to ministry data, which showed the number of recoveries as having risen by 404 to 333,409.