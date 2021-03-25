UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Reports 482 New Coronavirus Cases, Six More Deaths

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) Saudi Arabia today reported 482 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and six deaths during the last 24-hour.

The Ministry of Health in a statement said, the total number of confirmed cases now stand at 386,782 and the total recoveries to 375,831. Also, six new deaths were reported, bringing to 6,630 the total death tally.

