Saudi Arabia reports 609 new COVID-19 cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Saudi Arabia has reported 609 new COVID-19 cases, 1,651 recoveries and 11 related deaths during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 537,983 and the total recoveries at 522,009, while fatalities rose to 8,399, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.