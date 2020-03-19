Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health today reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the new cases came from Britain, Turkey, Spain, Switzerland, France, Indonesia, and Iraq.

The announcement brings the total number of recorded coronavirus infections in the Kingdom to 238, six of whom recovered while the rest are currently isolated in health facilities, except one critical case.