Saudi Arabia Reports 681 New COVID-19 Cases

Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) Saudi Arabia has reported 681 new COVID-19 cases, 1,447 recoveries and 10 related deaths during the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 537,374 and the total recoveries at 520,358, while fatalities rose to 8,388, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

