Saudi Arabia Reports 687 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health announced in a statement here today that 687 new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number to 324,407 cases, including 19,261 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 1,368 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, according to Saudi Press Agency. It added that 24 new deaths have been reported; putting the tally of fatalities, at 4,213. Meanwhile, as many as 935 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 300,933. New 55,584 laboratory tests were conducted, in the last 24-hour.

