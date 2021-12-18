UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Reports 80 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries and two related deaths during the past 24 hours, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the Ministry of Health as saying.

SPA quoted the ministry as saying that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 550,622 and the total recoveries at 539,885, while fatalities rose to 8,860.

