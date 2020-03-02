UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Reports First COVID-19 Case

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health today reported the first case of new coronavirus, COVID-19, for a citizen coming from Iran through the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"The citizen did not disclose his presence in Iran at the Saudi port," the Ministry said in a statement published by the state news agency, SPA.

The Ministry further stated that a sample for a laboratory examination of the person confirmed that he was infected with the virus.

Related Topics

Iran Saudi Bahrain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights key role of cultural ins ..

1 hour ago

Morocco busts Daesh-affiliated terror cell

1 hour ago

Federal, KP govts agree on outlines on handing ove ..

7 seconds ago

Attacks in Afghanistan Probably Will Not Go to Zer ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.