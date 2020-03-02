Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health today reported the first case of new coronavirus, COVID-19, for a citizen coming from Iran through the Kingdom of Bahrain.

"The citizen did not disclose his presence in Iran at the Saudi port," the Ministry said in a statement published by the state news agency, SPA.

The Ministry further stated that a sample for a laboratory examination of the person confirmed that he was infected with the virus.