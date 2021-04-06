UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Requires COVID-19 Vaccination For Umrah Pilgrims

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia requires COVID-19 vaccination for Umrah pilgrims

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Saudi Arabia has announced that all worshippers who plan to participate in Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan must be vaccinated against COVID-19, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

A campaign "Tawakkalna" has also been launched by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, to ensure all employees participating in Umrah, as well as worshipers, are vaccinated.

According to SPA, the Spokesman of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque, Hani bin Hosni Haider, said that the presidency "obligated all its employees participating in the service of Umrah performers and worshipers to take vaccines, through launching a vaccination campaign in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, in order to ensure their safety and the safety of all the visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque, to perform their rituals with ease, taking into account the highest health standards.

"

Haider also pointed out that sterilisation operations are underway in the Two Holy Mosques, and are increasing with the advent of Ramadan, with 5,000 workers taking part in disinfection operations around the clock, and the entire Grand Mosque being sterilised up to ten times daily.

The spokesperson also called on all pilgrims to cooperate and adhere to preventive measures and physical distancing to preserve health and safety.

