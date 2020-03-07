Saudi Arabia restricts entry of Emiratis, Kuwaitis and Bahrainis to 3 airports

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it has placed new preventive and precautionary measures in its fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), by temporarily restricting the entry of Emirati, Kuwaiti and Bahraini nationals into the country.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, citizens from those countries will only be permitted entry through the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Entry through land ports between the Kingdom and those three countries will be confined to commercial trucks only, it added.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that the decision is part of efforts to stop the spread and eliminate the virus, and protect the health of citizens and expatriates.