UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Restricts Entry Of Emiratis, Kuwaitis And Bahrainis To 3 Airports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 11:45 AM

Saudi Arabia restricts entry of Emiratis, Kuwaitis and Bahrainis to 3 airports

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it has placed new preventive and precautionary measures in its fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), by temporarily restricting the entry of Emirati, Kuwaiti and Bahraini nationals into the country.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, citizens from those countries will only be permitted entry through the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Entry through land ports between the Kingdom and those three countries will be confined to commercial trucks only, it added.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior stated that the decision is part of efforts to stop the spread and eliminate the virus, and protect the health of citizens and expatriates.

Related Topics

Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Biggest Challenge faced is Attacks on the Law

7 minutes ago

OPPO Launches All-round 5G Flagship Find X2 Series ..

10 minutes ago

PM's visit scheduled for Karachi today has been po ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister Karachi visit cancelled, Governor ..

14 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.