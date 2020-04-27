UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Signs SR955 Million Contract With China To Test Nine Million People For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:15 PM

Saudi Arabia signs SR955 million contract with China to test nine million people for COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Government of Saudi Arabia has signed a SR995 million contract with China to provide nine million COVID-19 tests for nine million people in the Kingdom.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported that the decision came "as a result of a phone call made today (Sunday) between the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Chinese President Xi Jinping."

The contract includes providing necessary equipment and supplies, making available of 500 Chinese specialists and technicians who are specialised in performing tests, establishing six large regional laboratories throughout the Kingdom; including a mobile laboratory with a capacity of performing 10,000 tests per day. Saudi cadres will also be trained to conduct daily tests and comprehensive field tests, under the new agreement.

The contract was co-signed by the National Unified Procurement Company and Chinese company Huo-yan Laboratories by Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Advisor at the Royal Court, on behalf of the Government of Saudi Arabia, and Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Chen Weiqing, as a representative of the Chinese Government.

The contract is one of the largest contracts that will provide diagnostic tests for the novel Coronavirus. Tests were also purchased from several other companies from the United States, Switzerland and South Korea, bringing the number of available tests to 14.5 million, covering around 40 percent of Saudi Arabia's population, SPA added.

Related Topics

Mobile China Company Saudi South Korea United States Saudi Arabia Switzerland Saud Sunday From Government Agreement Million Xi Jinping Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Coo ..

10 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

10 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

10 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

10 minutes ago

Consensus with political parties to help remove la ..

10 minutes ago

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to st ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.