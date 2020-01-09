UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Stands With Australia In Fighting Bushfires: King Salman

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:30 PM

Saudi Arabia stands with Australia in fighting bushfires: King Salman

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has affirmed that Saudi Arabia stands with Australia in difficult conditions in the face of current forest fires.

During a telephone call today to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed the readiness of his country to provide assistance to Australia to help overcomes this disaster, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

The King expressed his condolences to the Prime Minister and families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. He also said that the Kingdom and its people share with the Australian people feelings of pain as a result of this disaster.

