Saudi Arabia stops issuing visas to tourists from countries worst hit by coronavirus

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2020) RIYADH, 28th February 2020 (WAM) - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism announced on Friday that it has temporarily stopped issuing tourist visas to people in certain countries particularly badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The affected nations are China, Italy, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Kazakhstan. The decision applies both to electronic visas obtained online and traditional visas issued upon arrival. In addition, tourist visas previously issued to residents of the listed countries will be temporarily suspended.

Tourist visas will still be available electronically or upon arrival to citizens of other qualifying countries, but as a precaution they will not be allowed to visit Makkah or Madinah.

The Ministry of Tourism said that the restrictions were designed to protect citizens, residents and tourists, in line with recommendations from health authorities.

"These procedures are temporary and are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent authorities," a spokesman for the ministry said.