Saudi Arabia strongly condemns bombing of mosque in Kabul

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the bomb blasts at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement on Wednesday its solidarity with Afghanistan reaffirming the Kingdom's rejection to all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism The ministry also extended its condolences to the families of the victims as well as to its government and people, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.