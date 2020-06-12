UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Nigeria

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in Nigeria

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s utter condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack which took place in northern Nigeria, causing several deaths and injuries.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims the people and the government of Nigeria and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

