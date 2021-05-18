Saudi Arabia strongly denounces Lebanon foreign minister’s disgraceful statements against Kingdom, other GCC states

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned and denounced derogatory statements made by the caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister, Charbel Wehbe, during a tv interview on Monday regarding the Kingdom and its citizens.

In a statement on Tuesday carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi foreign ministry said the disgraceful remarks were also directed against Gulf Cooperation Council member states apart from Saudi Arabia and its people.

The foreign ministry said that these statements are inconsistent with the simplest diplomatic norms and are inconsistent with the historical relations between the two countries.

Given the fallout that the derogatory statements may have on bilateral relations, the ministry summoned the Lebanese ambassador to the Kingdom to express the Kingdom's rejection and denunciation of the remarks made by the Lebanese foreign minister.

The Lebanese ambassador was handed over a demarche in this regard.