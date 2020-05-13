UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Strongly Denounces Terror Attacks In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Saudi Arabia strongly denounces terror attacks in Afghanistan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the terror attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar province in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement on Tuesday its solidarity with Afghanistan and its standing with it against extremism, violence, and terrorism.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous crimes as well as to its government and people, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

