UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Supplies 40 Water Tankers To Seven Yemeni Governorates

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:45 PM

Saudi Arabia supplies 40 water tankers to seven Yemeni governorates

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2019) ADEN, 28th June 2019 (WAM) – The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Programme for Yemen (SDRPY) delivered 40 water tankers to the port city of Aden, Yemen for distribution to seven governorates: Aden, Taiz, Dali, Lahj, Shabwah, Hadramout and Abyan.

The 5,000-liter tanker-trucks will alleviate current shortages of clean drinking water in in several districts and augment the benefits of tankers already delivered to other governorates.

Water tanks provided by SDRPY will be distributed to several directorates in the seven governorates, including Mocca, Turba, Ataq, Shabwah, Seiyun, Mukallah, Jaar Zanjabour, Toor Al Baha and Al Houtah.

SDRPY representative, Eng. Salman Al-Hazimi, was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying: "The programme works to study and implement all the needs of the brotherly Yemeni people, in the water sector and all service sectors, for development and reconstruction throughout the Republic of Yemen."

He added that the delivery of 40 water tankers today is a continuation of developmental and infrastructure projects previously launched in all governorates across several sectors. Coordination continues with the legitimate government and local authorities to benefit the Yemeni people, providing employment opportunities while improving services and living conditions.

Related Topics

Water Yemen Saudi Dali Aden June 2019 All Government Employment

Recent Stories

It's Time to Pre-order the Midrange Killer HUAWEI ..

14 minutes ago

UK Free to Choose How to Build Relations With Russ ..

14 minutes ago

PM directs to monitor price hike: Parliamentary Se ..

14 minutes ago

Need stressed to further improve various health se ..

14 minutes ago

UK's Johnson downbeat on ties with Russia under Pu ..

14 minutes ago

Gazprom CEO Says Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Constructi ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.