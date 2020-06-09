Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire in Libya

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, has supported the call for an immediate ceasefire in Libya.

This came in a virtual session held today where the Saudi Cabinet welcomed the Egyptian efforts calling for stopping fights and return to the political track in Libya, urging all Libyan parties to ensure an immediate ceasefire and start urgent and comprehensive political negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations.