Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry, Exit From Al Qatif To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Saudi Arabia suspends entry, exit from Al Qatif to prevent spread of COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia has suspended entry and exit from Al Qatif governorate after 11 coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in the Kingdom originated there.

The temporary ban is implemented in view of "internationally established practices to prevent the spread of the virus outbreak require dealing at the geographical level"," a source at the Ministry of Interior was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

According to the decision returnees who live in the governorate will be allowed to reach their homes. Work in all government departments and private institutions in the governorate has been suspended.

Moreover to prevent the possibility of infection transmission, precautionary measures have been increased with the exception of basic facilities to provide security, supply and necessary services, such as pharmacies, supply stores, petrol stations, and health, environmental, municipal and security facilities, while taking necessary health precautions.

The Ministry has enabled commercial and catering transport to move to and from the governorate, and taking necessary health precautions; anyone affected by this procedure will be granted a health licence to be issued electronically and approved by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry emphasised that the continued cooperation of all citizens in implementing the precautionary measures will have the greatest impact on the success of the taken measures, and enabling competent health authorities to provide the best medical care to prevent the spread of the virus outbreak and eliminate it to ensure the safety of all people.

