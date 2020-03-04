UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Suspends Umrah Pilgrimage For Citizens, Residents Over Fears Of Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:45 PM

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizens, residents over fears of coronavirus

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced the temporary suspension of Umrah pilgrimage for citizens and residents in the Kingdom, following coronavirus concerns.

"This decision is reviewed continuously and the implementation of it stops whenever the reasons that called for it are negated," said an official source of the Ministry of Interior in a statement published by the Saudi state news agency, SPA.

"This preventive decision is among precautionary measures that the Kingdom’s government has consistently taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, epidemic," it added.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New innovative programmes to enhance government wo ..

17 minutes ago

Petroleum levy enhanced to reduce revenue shortfal ..

30 minutes ago

Senate passes “Zainab Alert Bill”

33 minutes ago

The Middle East Institute explores “Pathways to ..

38 minutes ago

UVAS holds international workshop on ‘Mechanism ..

42 minutes ago

NA Speaker says action to be taken against PTM lea ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.