Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage for citizens, residents over fears of coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced the temporary suspension of Umrah pilgrimage for citizens and residents in the Kingdom, following coronavirus concerns.

"This decision is reviewed continuously and the implementation of it stops whenever the reasons that called for it are negated," said an official source of the Ministry of Interior in a statement published by the Saudi state news agency, SPA.

"This preventive decision is among precautionary measures that the Kingdom’s government has consistently taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, epidemic," it added.