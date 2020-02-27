Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah visits over coronavirus fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced that it is temporarily suspending all visits for religious pilgrims to Makkah or the Prophet's Mosque in Madina.

In a statement, the Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it also suspended the entry of tourists traveling from countries with an outbreak of the virus as determined by the Kingdom’s health authorities.

The Ministry also renewed its support for all international measures to limit the spread of this virus, and urged its citizens to exercise caution before travelling to countries experiencing coronavirus outbreaks.