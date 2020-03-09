UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Close Schools Effective Monday Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:15 AM

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday over coronavirus

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) Schools and universities will be closed in Saudi Arabia from Monday until further notice to control the spread of coronavirus, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi Ministry of Education said the "preventive and precautionary" measures were recommended by the health authorities and are designed to protect students and staff.

The decision covers all educational institutions, including public and private schools, and technical and vocational training institutions.

"The Minister of Education directed that virtual schools and distance education be activated while the schools are closed to ensure that the educational process continues in an effective and quality manner," the ministry said.

The Kingdom's Education Minister, Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, said that the decision was a precautionary step and added that they are conducting daily and weekly evaluations before returning to school.

Related Topics

Education Saudi Saudi Arabia All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

2 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

2 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

3 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lithuanian FM discuss advancin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.