Saudi Arabia To Host 'Russia - Islamic World' Meeting Next Wednesday

21st November 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) JEDDAH, 21st November 2021 (WAM) - The Jeddah City, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will host next Wednesday (November 24) the meeting of the Group of Strategic Vision "Russia - Islamic world", to be held this year under the theme "Dialogue and Prospects for Cooperation".

The meeting will take place with wide participation of officials, scholars and thinkers from Russia and the Islamic world, to discuss common issues between the two sides and enhance cooperation in facing the existing challenges.

The meeting comes within the framework of Russia's efforts to strengthen its relations with the Islamic world. It also comes as part of Saudi Arabia's initiative for dialogue between followers of religions and cultures, as the Kingdom is hosting the event for the second time after hosting the fourth session in Jeddah in 2008.

The Group of Strategic Vision "Russia - Islamic world" was created in 2006 under the leadership of Evgeny Maksimovich Primakov and Mintimer Sharipovich Shaimiev after the Russian Federation joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as an observer.

The Group held meetings in Moscow, Kazan, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kuwait. With the welcome message, the Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin addressed each meeting of the Group of Strategic Vision.

The Group consists of 33 famous statesmen and public figures from 27 Muslim states, including the former prime ministers, the former Ministers of Foreign Affairs, a number of the largest theologians of the Islamic East from Indonesia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, and many others.

The group is currently focused on developing measures to strengthen long-term cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries, coordinating joint measures to combat international terrorism, and practical implementation of the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic world.

On 28-30 November 2019, Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan) hosted the latest annual edition of the Group of Strategic Vision "Russia-Islamic world" dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the OIC. The meeting was held under the theme "Interfaith harmony: The Experience of Russia and Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation".

