Saudi Arabia To Host Yemen Pledging Event 2020 In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:45 AM

Saudi Arabia to host Yemen pledging event 2020 in June

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia will host the Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen 2020 on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, in partnership with the United Nations.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the event, which will be held virtually, will be headed by the Kingdom under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia has called upon other donor countries to participate in the success of this important humanitarian pledging event to help the UN and the world provide essential, life-saving assistance to Yemen and its people over the next year.

