- Home
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia to implement voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May to year-end
Saudi Arabia To Implement Voluntary Oil Output Cut Of 500,000 Bpd From May To Year-end
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) An official at the Ministry of Energy of Saudi Arabia has announced that the country will implement a voluntary oil output cut of 500,000 bpd from May till the end of 2023, in coordination with some other OPEC and non-OPEC participating countries in the Declaration of Cooperation.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi official emphasised that this is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.
This voluntary cut is in addition to the reduction in production agreed upon during the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, held on 5th October, 2022.