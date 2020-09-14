UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia To Lift Ban On International Flights From January 1st

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will allow its citizens to exit and re-enter the Kingdom through all land, sea, and air ports after January 1, 2021, provided that all coronavirus-related precautionary measures are followed, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

An official source of the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced today that a royal approval has stated that lifting of complete restrictions, previously imposed due to the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, on the departure and return of citizens to and from the Kingdom and allowing the opening of air, sea and land outlets will take place after the first of January 2021.

"Completely lifting the restrictions on citizens leaving and returning to the Kingdom, and allowing the opening of ports for the crossing of all means of transport through land, sea and air ports, after January 1, 2021, while adhering to the current coronavirus precautionary procedures," SPA said.

"The specific date and time for lifting the suspension will be announced 30 days prior to January 1, 2021. The Ministry of Health may, should it be required, request to put in place certain preventative health requirements for travelers and carriers during travel, and in the halls of airports, ports, and stations," SPA added.

