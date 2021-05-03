UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia To Lift Suspension On Travel Starting May 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:15 AM

Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel starting May 17

RIAYDH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will lift the suspension on its citizens travelling abroad from 1:00 am on Monday, May 17, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

All citizens who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 are eligible to travel,as well as those under 18.

The following categories will be covered by the decision: "Immunised citizens who received two full doses of the (COVID-19) vaccine, as well as those who received one dose, provided that (14) days have passed since they were vaccinated with the first dose, and as confirmed by the data displayed on Tawakkalna App. Second: Citizens who have recovered from the Coronavirus, provided that they have spent less than (6) months since they were infected, and as confirmed by the data displayed on Tawakkalna App. Third: Citizens under the age of 18 years, provided that they submit an insurance policy before travel approved by the Saudi Central Bank, covering the risks of (COVID-19) outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and according to the instructions announced by the relevant authorities.

This category will be subjected to home quarantine after returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a period of (7) days, provided that a PCR test is taken at the end of the quarantine period, while persons under the age of (8) years are exempt from the PCR test. and this category is subject to amendment according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health," according to SPA.

A Saudi Ministry of Interior official source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures, and not to be complacent in applying health requirements, such as social distancing, wearing a mask, and continuously disinfecting hands.

Related Topics

Saudi Bank Saudi Arabia May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Manchester United fixture vs Liverpool postponed f ..

34 seconds ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,00 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Rashid dis ..

3 hours ago

Belhoul Al Falasi meets senior representatives, An ..

3 hours ago

Establishment of UAE Naval Forces reflects wisdom ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.