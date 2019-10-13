Saudi Arabia to receive additional reinforcements of troops, defence equipment under Saudi-US joint work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Saudi Arabia will receive additional reinforcements of troops and defence equipment within the framework of the joint work between the Kingdom and the United States of America.

An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Defence was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that in implementation to the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Supreme Commander of all military forces and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and based on the historical relations and the established partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States, it was decided to receive additional reinforcements of troops and defence equipment within the framework of the joint work between the two countries to maintain regional security and face any attempts that threaten stability in the region and the global economy.

The source added that the United States joins the Saudi government in maintaining regional security and refuses to undermine it in any way and the Kingdom considers the military partnership with America a historic extension of strategic relations and agreement of objectives to ensure international peace and security.