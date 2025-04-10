Saudi Arabia To Showcase Record Tourism Growth At ATM 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism sector continues on an upward trajectory, with the Kingdom welcoming 30 million international visitors in 2024, representing a 9.5 percent increase from the previous year.
This impressive growth will be under the spotlight at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM), where Saudi Arabia will present its latest tourism milestones, showcase new projects and highlight its vision to become a premier destination.
ATM 2025 will feature several prominent exhibitors from the Kingdom. In addition to the Saudi Tourism Authority, returning exhibitors include SAUDIA, flynas, Qiddiya Investment Company, Sixth Gulf Travel Company, Taiba Investment, Makkah Clock Royal Tower, Fairmont Hotel, Cruise Saudi, and L'azure Hospitality. First-time exhibitors this year include flyadeal, Riyadh Air, Diriyah Company, Aseer, BAAN Holding Group, Makkah Hotel & Towers, Alhussam Tourism, and StayKSA.
These exhibitors, along with many others, will be highlighted in a dedicated Saudi Land hall, an expanded version of last year’s ATM Saudi Village, which will be representative of the Saudi Arabian culture, heritage and tourism, while reflecting the upward trajectory of the Kingdom’s travel industry.
Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, “Saudi Tourism Authority’s unwavering commitment to the event highlights the Kingdom’s rapid progress in establishing itself as a world-class tourism hub and reflects the broader momentum of investment, innovation and ambition that is driving the region’s travel sector forward. This year, ATM 2025 will have one of the strongest Saudi presences to date, with leading airlines, hospitality brands and cruise representation taking centre stage.”
Recent research conducted by VIDEC estimates that Saudi Arabia’s Total Air Market (TAM) will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2%, reaching US$11.3 billion by 2028.
Saudi Arabia’s growing importance in the global travel industry will be explored during the ATM Conference Programme, which will unfold across three stages – the Global Stage, the Future Stage and the New business Events Stage and will feature 68 sessions, led by 185 high-profile speakers.
ATM 2025 is poised to welcome 55,000 attendees and will serve as a platform to showcase over 2,800 exhibitors from more than 161 global destinations.
