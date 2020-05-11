UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Triples VAT To Counter Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

Saudi Arabia triples VAT to counter economic impact of coronavirus

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia will increase its value-added tax, VAT, from 5 to 15 percent in July, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, as part of moves to support the economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, reported the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, DPA.

Starting in June, the Kingdom will suspend its cost of living allowance, a bonus King Salman ordered two years ago for state and military employees.

Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said the pandemic had caused a decline in revenues, thus requiring the government to cut expenditures and introduce measures to support stability of non-oil revenues.

The measures are painful but necessary, Al Jadaan said in a statement.

The Kingdom will also reduce allocations for some projects that are part of Vision 2030, an ambitious plan championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to diversify the oil-reliant economy.

Saudi Arabia has reported more than 39,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest in the Arab world. It recorded 246 deaths.

The Gulf country has taken a string of measures since March to stem the spread of the virus, including a partial or total lockdown on different cities, suspending religious trips and halting international and domestic flights.

It has already announced measures worth 120 billion Riyals (US$32 billion) to support businesses affected by the virus outbreak. It also decreased its planned 2020 spending by five percent to reduce the impact of low oil prices.

Related Topics

World Oil Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman March June July 2020 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Finance Department awarded Payment Card Indu ..

6 minutes ago

LHC hearing Chaudhary brothers’ case dissolved

12 minutes ago

Moldova to Ask Russia for Another $216Mln Loan to ..

20 minutes ago

Indian police fired pellets,teargas shells on prot ..

20 minutes ago

NA session will meet today to debate measures take ..

49 minutes ago

New York mayor sounds alarm over potentially COVID ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.