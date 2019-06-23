UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US Express Concern Over Iran's Destabilising Activity, Call For Diplomatic Solutions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Iran's destabilising activity, call for diplomatic solutions

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America have expressed their concern over the escalating tensions in the region and the dangers posed by the Iranian destabilising activity to peace and security both in Yemen and the broader region, including attacks on the oil tankers at Fujairah on 12 May and in the Gulf of Oman on 13 June.

The four countries have urged Iran to halt any further actions which threaten regional stability, calling for diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions.

This came in a joint statement issued by the Quartet, the text of which runs as follows: "The United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America express their concern over escalating tensions in the region and the dangers posed by Iranian destabilising activity to peace and security both in Yemen and the broader region, including attacks on the oil tankers at Fujairah on 12 May and in the Gulf of Oman on 13 June. These attacks threaten the international waterways that we all rely on for shipping. Ships and their crews must be allowed to pass through international waters safely. We call on Iran to halt any further actions which threaten regional stability, and urge diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions.

We further note with concern the recent escalation in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia using Iranian made and facilitated missiles and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. In particular, we condemn the Houthi attack on Abha civilian airport on 12 June, which injured 26 civilians.

We express full support for Saudi Arabia and call for an immediate end to such attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The Quad members express concern that the World Food Programme has been forced to suspend food deliveries to Sana’a due to Houthi interference in aid delivery. We call on the Houthis to immediately end all restrictions on aid agencies to ensure the delivery of life-saving assistance to those Yemenis most in need.

We reiterate our commitment to the Yemeni peace process and relevant Security Council Resolutions, including UNSCR 2216. We express our full support for the UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths. In this regard, we call on the Yemeni parties to engage constructively with the Special Envoy to accelerate implementation of the agreements reached in Stockholm. We call on the Houthis to facilitate full and unhindered access for UNMHA, UNDP and UNVIM.

We call on the Yemeni parties to participate constructively in the joint Redeployment Coordination Committee to accelerate implementation of the Hodeidah Agreement, which includes agreeing the Concept of Operations and tripartite monitoring, as well as engaging constructively on local security issues. We call on the Houthis to withdraw fully from the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Issa and Saleef. We look to the Security Council to review progress when they meet on 17 July.

The Quad nations note that implementation of the Stockholm Agreement will give the opportunity to start a comprehensive political process which can lead to an enduring political settlement that will end the conflict in Yemen."

Related Topics

Injured Attack World United Nations Iran Yemen Oman Oil Vehicles Progress Abha Stockholm Lead United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates May June July Undp All From Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

31 minutes ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

2 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

4 hours ago

Global Prosperity Initiative reaffirms commitment ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.