Saudi Arabia, U.S. Emphasise Support For Transition To More Sustainable, Efficient Energy Systems
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) RIYADH, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met today in Riyadh with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright as part of Secretary Wright’s official visit to the Kingdom.
The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple energy fields, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, carbon management, hydrogen technologies, peaceful uses for nuclear energy, electricity, renewables, and innovation, as well as other areas of mutual interest.
They also emphasised the importance of continued coordination and expertise exchange between the two countries to support the transition to more sustainable and efficient energy systems.
