Saudi Arabia, US start joint military drills

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) A joint military exercise between the Saudi Royal Land Forces and the US forces kicked off today at the Northwestern zone.

Coded 'Hawk's Claws 2/ 2020', the maneuvers are taking place in furtherance of previously jointly held exercises between the Royal Saudi Land Forces and its US counterparts, to consolidate joint military cooperation between the two friendly countries, and facilitate the exchange of expertise and percepts with the aim of raising the combat readiness to face off regional challenges, according to the Saudi Press Agency.