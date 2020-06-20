UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Welcomes IAEA’s Resolution Pressing Iran For Access To Nuclear Sites

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:15 AM

Saudi Arabia welcomes IAEA’s resolution pressing Iran for access to nuclear sites

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) Saudi Arabia has welcomed a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s ambassador to Austria.

The International Atomic Energy Agency 's 35-nation board of Governors passed a resolution on Friday, adopted in a vote called after China expressed opposition to it, in which it raised pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites mentioned in two of its reports because they could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran China Vote Nuclear Austria Saudi Arabia From Opposition

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

45 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.