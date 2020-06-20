Saudi Arabia welcomes IAEA’s resolution pressing Iran for access to nuclear sites

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) Saudi Arabia has welcomed a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA calling on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s ambassador to Austria.

The International Atomic Energy Agency 's 35-nation board of Governors passed a resolution on Friday, adopted in a vote called after China expressed opposition to it, in which it raised pressure on Iran to let inspectors into the sites mentioned in two of its reports because they could still host undeclared nuclear material or traces of it.