Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the Sultanate of Oman’s hosting of talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom's support for these efforts and for adopting dialogue as a means to resolve all regional and international disputes.

The Kingdom expressed its aspiration that the outcomes of the Iranian-American talks would contribute to strengthening joint efforts to enhance security, stability, and peace in the region and the world.