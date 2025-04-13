Saudi Arabia Welcomes Oman’s Hosting Of Iran-U.S. Talks
Published April 13, 2025
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the Sultanate of Oman’s hosting of talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States.
In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom's support for these efforts and for adopting dialogue as a means to resolve all regional and international disputes.
The Kingdom expressed its aspiration that the outcomes of the Iranian-American talks would contribute to strengthening joint efforts to enhance security, stability, and peace in the region and the world.
